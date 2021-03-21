Karatsev seals maiden ATP title

DUBAI: Russian Aslan Karatsev continued his remarkable season by winning his first ATP Tour title on Saturday, beating Lloyd Harris in the Dubai final.

The 27-year-old, who became the first man to reach the semi-finals on their Grand Slam debut in the Open era at the Australian Open last month, cruised past South African Harris 6-3, 6-2.

“You never know when (success) is coming,” said Karatsev, who is the first wildcard to win the Dubai title since Thomas Muster in 1997.

“I did a good job with my team, with my coach and it has happened now.”