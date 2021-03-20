ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global semiconductor shortage

  • Ford said it will idle its Ohio assembly plant, while its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will only work two of three shifts. Both plants will return to full production the week of March 29.
  • The US automaker said the latest action is part of a prior forecast it made that the shortage could hit 2021 profits by $1 bln to $2.5 bln.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

DETROIT: The impact of the global semiconductor shortage on the auto industry spread on Saturday, as Stellantis said it will partly assemble and later finish its highly profitable Ram pickup trucks at plants in North America, while Ford Motor Co said it would cut more production in the United States next week.

Stellantis said it will build and hold for final assembly its Ram 1500 Classic trucks at its Warren, Michigan, and Saltillo, Mexico, assembly plants. When chips become available, the vehicles will be completed and shipped to dealers.

Ford said it will idle its Ohio assembly plant, while its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will only work two of three shifts. Both plants will return to full production the week of March 29.

The US automaker said the latest action is part of a prior forecast it made that the shortage could hit 2021 profits by $1 bln to $2.5 bln.

