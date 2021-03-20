ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 20, 2021
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims one more life, infects 262 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
APP 20 Mar 2021

KARACHI: One more Covid-19 patient succumbed to the pandemic while 262 new cases emerged in Sindh province.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement informed that one more patient of COVID-19 lost life lifting the death toll to 4,479 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

As many as 10,443 samples were tested and of them 262 were diagnosed Covid-19 that constituted 2.5 percent current detection rate, he said adding that 3,203,643 tests have been conducted so far against which 263,057 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 253,584 patients have recovered.

The CM said that currently 4,994 patients were under treatment, of them 4,708 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 279 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 256 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 who were shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 262 new cases, 122 have been detected from Karachi, including 63 from district East, 15 of district South, 14 in West, 12 from Central and 9 each of Malir and Korangi districts.

Hyderabad has 24 new cases, Badin 12, Khairpur and Ghotki 8 each, Larkana 7, Sujawal 6, Thatta and Umerkot 5 each, Qamber, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan 4 each, Jamshoro, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Sukkur 2, Shaheed BenazirAbad and Shikarpur one each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

