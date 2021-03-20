ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 20, 2021
Greensill administrators lay off some 440 staff

  • The job cuts were made "whilst the joint administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets."
  • Greensill entered administration on March 8 after losing insurance coverage.
Reuters 20 Mar 2021

Administrators of British-based Greensill Capital have laid off about 440 workers following the finance firm's collapse, they said on Saturday.

The job cuts were made "whilst the joint administrators are in continued discussion with interested parties in relation to the purchase of certain Greensill Capital assets," accountants Grant Thornton said in a statement.

A smaller number of staff have been retained, they added.

Greensill entered administration on March 8 after losing insurance coverage.

The Guardian newspaper, which earlier reported the job cuts, said they affected workers in London and Cheshire.

The administrators have also said that 34 creditors of Greensill Capital Pty, the Australian parent of the British company, submitted more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) in claims to the company.

