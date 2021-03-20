PM Imran’s interaction with public via telephone rescheduled

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic interaction with the public has now been rescheduled due to unknown reasons, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Saturday.

In a tweet, the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said the premier interaction with the public via telephone has been rescheduled due to unknown reasons.

The new date and time of PM’s interaction with the people will be released soon. The prime minister’s interaction would be broadcast from Radio, Television and digital media simultaneously.

Last month, the Premier interacted with public via telephone and responded to their queries.

Anyone could call on on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He took calls for around 90 minutes.