Pakistan
PM Imran’s interaction with public via telephone rescheduled
- The new date and time of PM’s interaction with the people will be released soon. The prime minister’s interaction would be broadcast from Radio, Television and digital media simultaneously.
- Last month, The Premier interacted with public via telephone and responded to their queries.
Updated 20 Mar 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephonic interaction with the public has now been rescheduled due to unknown reasons, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Saturday.
In a tweet, the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said the premier interaction with the public via telephone has been rescheduled due to unknown reasons.
The new date and time of PM’s interaction with the people will be released soon. The prime minister’s interaction would be broadcast from Radio, Television and digital media simultaneously.
Last month, the Premier interacted with public via telephone and responded to their queries.
Anyone could call on on 051-9210809 to get in touch with the Prime Minister. He took calls for around 90 minutes.
PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19
PM Imran’s interaction with public via telephone rescheduled
SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%
Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad
Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels
Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports
TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender
SPI down 0.19pc WoW
Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg
SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc
Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO
Read more stories
Comments