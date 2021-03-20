Kuwait assures to increase Pakistani workforce presence

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah has assured Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari that his country would increase participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in its multiple trades in future.

“Great meeting HE Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah during his visit to Islamabad. Very pleased to hear his views on improving ties. He assured me of increased participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in various sectors in Kuwait in coming times,” tweeted Bukhari.

Pakistan and Kuwait have underscored the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of education, health, trade and economy. This was discussed at a meeting between the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and the visiting Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Naseer Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi said that both countries had tremendous potential to increase cooperation in the fields of education, health and science. He offered that Pakistan could provide skilled labour and other professionals to Kuwait.

The President told the delegation that Pakistan could provide training to the military personnel of Kuwait in its military training institutes. He said that Pakistan’s geo-economic importance was being increased due to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) & Gwadar Port and Kuwait could benefit of the emerging economic opportunities by making investment in different projects under CPEC.