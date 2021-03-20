Educational institutions not for making money, says governor

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Shah Farman said educational institutions are not for making money and stressed need for a role model legislation to operate the affairs of universities in best possible way.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting regarding the issues faced by the public sector universities here at the Governor’s House on Friday.

The meeting attended by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Higher Education Commission (HEC) chairman Tariq Banuri discussed various issues and suggestions related to the education quality, and administrative and financial issues faced by the public sector universities.

The meeting discussed in detail the overall procedure for appointment of vice chancellors including qualifications, criteria and the role of the search and scrutiny committee besides the overall performance of vice chancellors appointed so far.

The meeting agreed to control the recruitment of non-teaching faculty in public sector universities as per the settled mechanism.

It was revealed by the HEC during the meeting that the KP public sector universities have become the most expensive universities in the country mainly due to increased unnecessary expenditures and unjustified recruitment.

The meeting also discussed external audits of public sector universities and measures to improve financial affairs.

