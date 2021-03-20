ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===================================================================================================================
                               YEAR                    Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL             CLOSURE OF
                              ENDED/     DIVIDEND/         After          (Rs)       GENERAL                  SHARE
                           HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/         Taxation                   MEETING               TRANSFER
COMPANY                     QUARTERLY      RIGHT          (Rs. in                                             BOOKS
                             ACCOUNTS                     million)
===================================================================================================================
IGI Holdings Limited        31.12.2020     50% (F)        944.328        6.62       29.04.2021        22.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated)            Year End                                                12.30.p.m.           29.04.2021
                                                                                    AGM
IGI Holdings                31.12.2020     -              1,720.791      12.18      -                             -
Limited (Consolidated)      Year End
Waves Singer Pakistan       31.12.2020     50%            109.837        0.59       23.04.2021        16.04.2021 to
Ltd. (Unconsolidated        Year End       Right Issue (*)                          11.00.a.m            23.04.2021
                                                                                    AGM
Waves Singer Pakistan       31.12.2020     -              127.468        0.68       -                             -
Limited (Consolidated       Year End
Ghandhara Industries        -              -              -              -          10.04.2021        02.04.2021 to
Limited                                                                             11.00.a.m.           10.04.2021
                                                                                    EOGM
Pakistan Engineering        -              -              -              -          09.04.2021        03.04.2021 to
Company Limited                                                                     11.30.a,m            09.04.2021
                                                                                    EOGM
Ismail Indisutries Limited  -              -              -              -          12.04.2021        06.04.2021 to
                                                                                    12.00 .Noon          12.04.2021
                                                                                    EOGM
===================================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

