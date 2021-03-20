Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
IGI Holdings Limited 31.12.2020 50% (F) 944.328 6.62 29.04.2021 22.04.2021 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 12.30.p.m. 29.04.2021
AGM
IGI Holdings 31.12.2020 - 1,720.791 12.18 - -
Limited (Consolidated) Year End
Waves Singer Pakistan 31.12.2020 50% 109.837 0.59 23.04.2021 16.04.2021 to
Ltd. (Unconsolidated Year End Right Issue (*) 11.00.a.m 23.04.2021
AGM
Waves Singer Pakistan 31.12.2020 - 127.468 0.68 - -
Limited (Consolidated Year End
Ghandhara Industries - - - - 10.04.2021 02.04.2021 to
Limited 11.00.a.m. 10.04.2021
EOGM
Pakistan Engineering - - - - 09.04.2021 03.04.2021 to
Company Limited 11.30.a,m 09.04.2021
EOGM
Ismail Indisutries Limited - - - - 12.04.2021 06.04.2021 to
12.00 .Noon 12.04.2021
EOGM
===================================================================================================================
