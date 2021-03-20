KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== IGI Holdings Limited 31.12.2020 50% (F) 944.328 6.62 29.04.2021 22.04.2021 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 12.30.p.m. 29.04.2021 AGM IGI Holdings 31.12.2020 - 1,720.791 12.18 - - Limited (Consolidated) Year End Waves Singer Pakistan 31.12.2020 50% 109.837 0.59 23.04.2021 16.04.2021 to Ltd. (Unconsolidated Year End Right Issue (*) 11.00.a.m 23.04.2021 AGM Waves Singer Pakistan 31.12.2020 - 127.468 0.68 - - Limited (Consolidated Year End Ghandhara Industries - - - - 10.04.2021 02.04.2021 to Limited 11.00.a.m. 10.04.2021 EOGM Pakistan Engineering - - - - 09.04.2021 03.04.2021 to Company Limited 11.30.a,m 09.04.2021 EOGM Ismail Indisutries Limited - - - - 12.04.2021 06.04.2021 to 12.00 .Noon 12.04.2021 EOGM ===================================================================================================================

