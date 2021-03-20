KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (March 19, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 155.48 155.50 155.38 155.26 155.20 155.02 154.97 EUR 185.30 185.38 185.37 185.32 185.39 185.30 185.35 GBP 216.33 216.35 216.22 216.05 216.00 215.76 215.70 ===========================================================================

