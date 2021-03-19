Pakistan
16 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan
- As many as 18,919 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus.
19 Mar 2021
QUETTA: About 16 new corona virus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19,306 in the province on Friday.
According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 628,089 people were screened for the virus till March 19.
As many as 18,919 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 203 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus.
State Bank MPC: Policy Rate remains unchanged at 7pc
16 patients tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan
Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Read more stories
Comments