ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Arteta expects tough test for Arsenal at West Ham

  • "Not really. I think they have a really strong squad and they have a great manager and coaching staff," Arteta told a news conference.
  • "He gets the group together, they're working really hard for each other, they've recruited really well and you can start to see the things that David has done."
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said he is not surprised by the great strides Sunday's Premier League opponents and top-four contenders West Ham United have made under veteran boss David Moyes.

Former Everton midfielder Arteta played under Moyes for six years at the Merseyside outfit and the Spaniard was asked if he was surprised by West Ham's form that has lifted them to fifth in the league with 48 points from 28 games.

"Not really. I think they have a really strong squad and they have a great manager and coaching staff," Arteta told a news conference.

"They started the season with some doubts but I know what David is capable of doing.

"He gets the group together, they're working really hard for each other, they've recruited really well and you can start to see the things that David has done."

Arteta, whose side endured a nervous night on Thursday as they lost 1-0 to Olympiakos but still progressed into the Europa League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate, said he expects a tough game at the London stadium.

"Obviously they have a little bit more time during the week to prepare for matches and for training... I think they've been in great form and they're a really dangerous team," Arteta said.

Moyes said that the meeting with 10th-placed Arsenal is "incredibly important" in their quest for a Champions League qualification spot.

"It isn't something people were talking about before the season, but we're going to try to do our best for it," Moyes told reporters.

"Arsenal are an improving side and they've shown it in their performances recently, including beating Spurs. Mikel Arteta is building an improving team and it'll be a tough game.

"It's our game though and we'll do our best to impose our game on them."

Europa League Mikel Arteta Arsenal manager West Ham United

Arteta expects tough test for Arsenal at West Ham

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters