ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for NA-249 by-election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel inside and outside polling stations for by-election in NA-249, Karachi.

The security personnel will be deployed at all the polling stations to avoid any untoward incident, said ECP.

Earlier on March 11, the ECP had unveiled the schedule of by-elections in the constituency of Karachi which was vacated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda after winning the Senate polls.

The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency would be held on April 29. According to the ECP spokesperson, the nomination papers would be accepted from March 13 to 17.