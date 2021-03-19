Pakistan
ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for NA-249 by-election
- The security personnel will be deployed at all the polling stations to avoid any untoward incident, said ECP.
- The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency would be held on April 29.
19 Mar 2021
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday sought the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel inside and outside polling stations for by-election in NA-249, Karachi.
The security personnel will be deployed at all the polling stations to avoid any untoward incident, said ECP.
Earlier on March 11, the ECP had unveiled the schedule of by-elections in the constituency of Karachi which was vacated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda after winning the Senate polls.
The by-elections in the NA-249 Karachi constituency would be held on April 29. According to the ECP spokesperson, the nomination papers would be accepted from March 13 to 17.
State Bank MPC: Policy Rate remains unchanged at 7pc
ECP seeks Army, Rangers deployment for NA-249 by-election
Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Read more stories
Comments