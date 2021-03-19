Business & Finance
South African Airways administrators hope to exit by month-end
- The letter, dated March 18, said SAA's board of directors and management were working on a plan for the airline to resume flying.
19 Mar 2021
JOHANNESBURG: The administrators of South African Airways (SAA) hope to exit the business by the end of the month, the state-owned airline said in a letter to affected parties seen by Reuters.
The letter, dated March 18, said SAA's board of directors and management were working on a plan for the airline to resume flying.
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
South African Airways administrators hope to exit by month-end
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved
Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace
Major wheat deficit looming
Read more stories
Comments