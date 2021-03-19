ANL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
Australia shares set to open lower as US bond yields climb

  • New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

Australian shares were set to open lower on Friday after US Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs overnight and as weak commodity prices will likely weigh on resource stocks.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 76.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.

