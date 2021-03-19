Markets
Australia shares set to open lower as US bond yields climb
19 Mar 2021
Australian shares were set to open lower on Friday after US Treasury yields rose to 14-month highs overnight and as weak commodity prices will likely weigh on resource stocks.
The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 76.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade.
