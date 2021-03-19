Fresh elections should be held, says Fazl

ISLAMABAD,: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to accept his failure of running the country and reiterated fresh elections should be held countrywide.

Addressing his party workers here he said that “powerful forces should protect the nation and not side with this ineligible government,” adding that “his party has differences with a number of provisions of Pakistani constitution but to reform it there are proper forms”.

While referring to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) not siding with the alliance on the issue of resignations from the Parliament, he said that the politics are all about bravery and patience.

He said that Pakistan being a Muslim dominant country Pakistani constitution is based on Quran and Sunnah as a result global forces always make their all out efforts to stop the country from practicing Islamic system in letter and spirit. He said that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under Imran Khan was imposed in Pakistan to abolish various Islamic provisions from the constitution. “We are not going to allow any force to change the Islamic provisions of our constitution, if anybody thinks so, we will not let it happen at any cost,” he said.

“I wanted to remind the forces protecting the present government and insisting on it if you did not reconsider yourself, so we will have to devise a strategy to deal with these forces. You need to perform just your due duties, no institution has the right to declare those traitors having difference with the ideology of patriotism promoted by certain organization,” he stressed.

He said that his party will continue struggle for true democratic system in Pakistan. He said that those kept on chanting change slogans after coming into power have totally exposed and unable to deliver on any front let aside tall claims made before coming into power. He maintained that to achieve the objectives of PDM creation the alliance will redevise its strategy.

A day ago, the PDM had decided to postpone its planned long march meant to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government because the PPP had shown reservations regarding the submission of resignations to the parliament before the march.

“When there are this many parties in an alliance, every one has its own beliefs and objectives,” he said, adding that taking along numerous parties in an alliance is the most difficult part of politics.

“The PDM has to go through such circumstances of ups and downs,” he said. “But God willing, we will move forward in an amicable manner,” added the PDM chief.

“Whether everyone sticks together or someone breaks away [from the alliance] the journey towards the destination goes on,” added the JUI-F leader. “The only thing that matters is whether your stance is supported by the masses or not.”

The JUI-F chief said that if the public supports even one political party, it can bring about a change in politics alone.

The PDM chief said there is no harm in “backing away to attack with a new strategy” adding that the PDM will move forward with a new strategy and will not let the government rest.

