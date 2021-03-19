Punjab reports 1824 fresh coronavirus cases, 43 fatalities

LAHORE: Out of 17,127 COVID-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, 1824 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported in Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 191,186 and death toll to 5894.

With the recovery of 980 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 174,269. As per breakup of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 99437 cases and 2388 deaths, Rawalpindi 15778 cases and 933 deaths, Faisalabad 11348 cases and 567 deaths, Multan 9917 cases and 409 deaths, D G Khan 2373 cases and 64 deaths, Gujranwala 5198 cases and 149 deaths, Gujrat 5358 cases and 90 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2798 cases and 143 deaths, Sialkot 4289 cases and 174 deaths and Sargodha reported 3626 cases and 156 deaths.

On the directions of Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid, the process of vaccination of citizens above 60 years of age is underway at full pace at Expo Center Lahore.

The Health Minister said, “The staff is providing excellent services at the center which is being excellently managed by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The people of over 70 years are being vaccinated at all centers without pin codes whereas people between the ages of 60 to 70 years are being vaccinated with pin codes. The people above 60 years of age must prefer Expo Center for corona vaccination.”

Moreover, Dean of the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, while talking to a 32-member visiting delegation of management cadre from PHSA, Peshawar, said inter- provincial cooperation and collaboration is essential for effective prevention and control of diseases and to promote public health sector by joining hands in medical education, research and development and training of management cadre doctors.

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore would extend full cooperation to Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all fields, she said, adding: “At present, no disease is confined to any city, province or even any country; therefore, it is time to launch joint and extensive efforts with full dedication to develop health sector stronger.”

The PHSA delegation visited Water Testing Lab, BSL-III Laboratory for COVID-19 tests, Computer Lab, Nutrition department, MCH centre and Medical& Paramedical Education department of IPH. Head of the delegation acknowledged the efforts of IPH for promoting public health sector and appreciated the arrangements made for education and research specially establishment of BSL3 Lab for COVID-19 testing.

