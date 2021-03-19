ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 1824 fresh coronavirus cases, 43 fatalities

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Out of 17,127 COVID-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours across the province, 1824 fresh virus cases and 43 fatalities were reported in Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 191,186 and death toll to 5894.

With the recovery of 980 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 174,269. As per breakup of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 99437 cases and 2388 deaths, Rawalpindi 15778 cases and 933 deaths, Faisalabad 11348 cases and 567 deaths, Multan 9917 cases and 409 deaths, D G Khan 2373 cases and 64 deaths, Gujranwala 5198 cases and 149 deaths, Gujrat 5358 cases and 90 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2798 cases and 143 deaths, Sialkot 4289 cases and 174 deaths and Sargodha reported 3626 cases and 156 deaths.

On the directions of Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid, the process of vaccination of citizens above 60 years of age is underway at full pace at Expo Center Lahore.

The Health Minister said, “The staff is providing excellent services at the center which is being excellently managed by Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department. The people of over 70 years are being vaccinated at all centers without pin codes whereas people between the ages of 60 to 70 years are being vaccinated with pin codes. The people above 60 years of age must prefer Expo Center for corona vaccination.”

Moreover, Dean of the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Lahore, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, while talking to a 32-member visiting delegation of management cadre from PHSA, Peshawar, said inter- provincial cooperation and collaboration is essential for effective prevention and control of diseases and to promote public health sector by joining hands in medical education, research and development and training of management cadre doctors.

The Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore would extend full cooperation to Provincial Health Services Academy (PHSA) Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all fields, she said, adding: “At present, no disease is confined to any city, province or even any country; therefore, it is time to launch joint and extensive efforts with full dedication to develop health sector stronger.”

The PHSA delegation visited Water Testing Lab, BSL-III Laboratory for COVID-19 tests, Computer Lab, Nutrition department, MCH centre and Medical& Paramedical Education department of IPH. Head of the delegation acknowledged the efforts of IPH for promoting public health sector and appreciated the arrangements made for education and research specially establishment of BSL3 Lab for COVID-19 testing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Yasmin Rashid COVID19 coronavirus cases virus cases coronavirus death

Punjab reports 1824 fresh coronavirus cases, 43 fatalities

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.