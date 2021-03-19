Cleanliness, water supply, drainage: Minister expresses displeasure over issues of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressing his dissatisfaction on the overall cleanliness, water supply, drainage and other issues of Hyderabad, has warned the officers of civic agencies to improve their progress otherwise stern action will be taken against them and no negligence will be tolerated in future. The minister was presiding over a meeting of divisional and district heads of Hyderabad at Shahbaz Hall, here on Thursday. The LG Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, leaders of ruling PPP Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Sahito and others were present in the meeting who apprised minister the problems of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

In his opening remarks Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the issues of Hyderabad were brought in to the knowledge of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and chief minister, both were complained by local leaders about the poor progress of civic agencies of Hyderabad. “When last week, he paid surprise visit of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad, he witnessed poor cleanliness with garbage on roads, encroachments, potable water and drainage issues,” he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah taking serious note of such situation, ordered concerned agencies and government departments to ensure the supply of properly treated potable water to each and every area of Hyderabad. He further directed for the early completion of all development projects specially the drainage and sewerage schemes before the coming rainy season to avoid from mishaps and warned that officers failing to achieve tasks will not be spared.

PPP leaders Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi and Ali Muhammad Sahito informed the minister that Hyderabad is facing huge issues of drainage since long. They urged that if the problems of drainage, sewerage specially are not tackled on war footing, the coming monsoon could be disastrous for the area. They also pointed out that suburbs are facing shortage of potable water.

