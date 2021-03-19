ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cleanliness, water supply, drainage: Minister expresses displeasure over issues of Hyderabad

Recorder Report 19 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressing his dissatisfaction on the overall cleanliness, water supply, drainage and other issues of Hyderabad, has warned the officers of civic agencies to improve their progress otherwise stern action will be taken against them and no negligence will be tolerated in future. The minister was presiding over a meeting of divisional and district heads of Hyderabad at Shahbaz Hall, here on Thursday. The LG Secretary Syed Najam Shah, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, leaders of ruling PPP Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Sahito and others were present in the meeting who apprised minister the problems of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

In his opening remarks Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the issues of Hyderabad were brought in to the knowledge of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and chief minister, both were complained by local leaders about the poor progress of civic agencies of Hyderabad. “When last week, he paid surprise visit of Hyderabad city, Latifabad and Qasimabad, he witnessed poor cleanliness with garbage on roads, encroachments, potable water and drainage issues,” he added.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah taking serious note of such situation, ordered concerned agencies and government departments to ensure the supply of properly treated potable water to each and every area of Hyderabad. He further directed for the early completion of all development projects specially the drainage and sewerage schemes before the coming rainy season to avoid from mishaps and warned that officers failing to achieve tasks will not be spared.

PPP leaders Sagheer Ahmed Qureshi and Ali Muhammad Sahito informed the minister that Hyderabad is facing huge issues of drainage since long. They urged that if the problems of drainage, sewerage specially are not tackled on war footing, the coming monsoon could be disastrous for the area. They also pointed out that suburbs are facing shortage of potable water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah local government Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Bilawal Bhutto Syed Najam Shah

Cleanliness, water supply, drainage: Minister expresses displeasure over issues of Hyderabad

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.