Three alleged street criminals held

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested three alleged street criminals during a raid conducted at Gulshan-e-Hadeed Link Road of the metropolis on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir told the media that three criminals involved in robberies and street crimes have been arrested from Gulshan-e-Hadeed Link Road.

He said that four stolen mobile phones and weapons were recovered from their possession. The police officer said that the accused and their accomplices used to rob citizens on the Link Road. Earlier on March 14, the city district police had recovered a large amount of cash plundered from a trader in Lyari.