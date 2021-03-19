Sewage in Korangi Industrial Area

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) president Saleem-uz-Zaman has urged the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) to immediately clear the sewage accumulated at the entrance to the Korangi Industrial Area from the EBM causeway.

He said that sewage had ruined the road along the EBM causeway, near Mehran Town licence branch.

He said that this had been affecting industrial workers’ commuting.

He said that due to slow flow of traffic, incidents of mugging were increasing in the locality.

Saleem-uz-Zaman demanded of the KWSB to take immediate notice of the matter.

