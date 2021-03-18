ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum wheat and feed barley in tender

HAMBURG: Tunisia's state grains agency has purchased some 117,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 42,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of barley in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The soft wheat was said to have been bought at $298.49 a tonne on a cost and freight (c&f) basis for four consignments and $302.19 a tonne c&f for one consignment, all from trading house Casillo.

The durum was bought in two consignments, all at an estimated $374.68 a tonne c&f, also from Casillo.

The barley was bought in three consignments, one from Cargill at $280.48 a tonne c&f and two from Casillo at $276.09 and $275.68 a tonne c&f.

The durum was sought in one consignment of 25,000 tonnes and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between April 15 and May 5 depending on the origin.

The soft wheat was sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments and one of 17,000 tonnes for shipment between April 10 and May 25, also depending on origin. The barley was sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between April 15 and May 25.

Tunisia's last reported durum, soft wheat and barley purchase was on Feb. 19.

