Fazl, Nawaz agree to stage long march without PPP: report

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday contacted Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to discuss matters related to long march and resignations.

As per ARY news, both leaders exchanged views on the political situation and agreed upon holding a long march without Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the key member join of the joint opposition alliance, aka, PDM.

“PDM will do long march towards Islamabad at any cost,” said JUI-F chief in a telephonic conversation with former prime minister.

He also told Nawaz that he had directed his party workers to prepare for an upcoming long march.

The JUI-F supremo reiterated that the decision for tendering resignations from assemblies possesses great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign.