ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Mar 18, 2021
Nikola, Lordstown shares drop in latest sign of turbulence for EV sector

  • Nikola shares were down 3.5% in premarket trading while Lordstown was trading 4.8% lower, adding to declines of roughly 50% from their highs this year amid concern about the electric truck makers' ability to delivery on technology, as well as worries about rising yields and valuation.
  • Nikola said on Wednesday that South Korea's Hanwha Corp has decided to sell up to half of its stake in the company.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Shares of Nikola Corp, hit by a key investor cutting its stake, and Lordstown Motors, targeted by a regulatory inquiry, slumped on Thursday in the latest sign of pressure for once high-flying electric-vehicle makers.

Nikola shares were down 3.5% in premarket trading while Lordstown was trading 4.8% lower, adding to declines of roughly 50% from their highs this year amid concern about the electric truck makers' ability to delivery on technology, as well as worries about rising yields and valuation.

Both are also part of the recent boom in special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS, shell companies that use their IPO proceeds to take private firms public.

Nikola said on Wednesday that South Korea's Hanwha Corp has decided to sell up to half of its stake in the company.

Lordstown on Wednesday disclosed that it received a request for information from the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding accusations by Hindenburg Research, a short seller that accused the electric truck startup of misleading consumers and investors.

Last week, Hindenburg accused Lordstown of using "fake" orders to raise capital and claimed that its upcoming truck was years away from production.

High-flying stocks like electric-car maker Tesla Inc , which powered the market's rebound from the pandemic lows in March last year, have been hit by rising yields and investors shifting funds to sectors poised to benefit from a recovery aided by accelerated rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

Tesla has seen its stock cool off by 22% from its 2021 high in January.

The broader auto industry has also been pressured by a global semiconductor chip shortage, which has caused a major delay in manufacturing activities and forced many companies to scale down production.

