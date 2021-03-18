ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Touting US ties, Bolsonaro's office releases Biden letter on climate, pandemic

  • Last week, Brazil's Supreme Court annulled Lula's graft convictions, upending the 2022 presidential election and teeing up a likely showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro.
  • Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the coronavirus and vaccines but faces growing pressure with numbers of infections and deaths reaching record highs in Brazil.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: US President Joe Biden wrote to Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro last month, outlining opportunities to work together on the pandemic and the environment ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, the Brazilian president's office said on Thursday.

In the Feb. 26 letter, which was confirmed by a US official, Biden said his government is willing to work closely with Brazil on a new chapter in bilateral relations, adding that there were no limits on what the nations could achieve together, according to the Brazilian president's office.

It did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why it waited three weeks to release the letter, which came a day after Bolsonaro's nemesis, leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, used a high-profile CNN interview to call for Biden for help in securing vaccines to end Brazil's raging coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Brazil's Supreme Court annulled Lula's graft convictions, upending the 2022 presidential election and teeing up a likely showdown between Lula and Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has been dismissive of the coronavirus and vaccines but faces growing pressure with numbers of infections and deaths reaching record highs in Brazil.

But Lula's focus on measures to end the pandemic and support Brazil's ravaged economy in a speech last week drew a swift response from Bolsonaro - he and his aides made a rare appearance wearing masks at an official event in Brasilia.

On Friday, Bolsonaro tapped a cardiologist to become his fourth health minister during the pandemic, after months of criticism of the active army general currently in the role.

Last year's US election represented a major international setback for Bolsonaro, who idolized Biden's predecessor Donald Trump and sought to build closer ties with his administration.

Biden's focus on the environment and human rights may pose a challenge for Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain who has presided over worsening destruction of the Amazon rainforest and pushed to roll back protection of indigenous lands.

coronavirus outbreak US president Joe Biden Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro United Nations COP26 climate conference

Touting US ties, Bolsonaro's office releases Biden letter on climate, pandemic

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters