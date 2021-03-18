ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
Irish goods imports from Britain fall 65pc in January following Brexit

  • The value of imports from Britain, which does not include the British region of Northern Ireland, fell to 497 million euros in January compared with 1,403 million euros in the same period a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.
  • Imports from Northern Ireland increased to 177 million euros from 161 million in January last year, it said.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

DUBLIN: Irish goods imports from Britain fell by 65% in January compared with the same period last year as traders grappled with new customs requirements, COVID-19 restrictions and pre-Brexit stockpiling, Ireland's statistics service said on Thursday.

The value of imports from Britain, which does not include the British region of Northern Ireland, fell to 497 million euros in January compared with 1,403 million euros in the same period a year ago, the Central Statistics Office said.

Factors reported by traders included "challenges of complying with customs requirements ... stockpiling of goods ... substitution with goods from other countries" as well as COVID-19 restrictions, Senior Statistician Orla McCarthy said in a statement.

Imports from Northern Ireland increased to 177 million euros from 161 million in January last year, it said.

Imports from Northern Ireland to European Union member Ireland are not subject to the same customs requirements as those from the rest of the United Kingdom under the Brexit deal.

Irish goods exports to Britain posted an annual decline of 14% in January to 946 million euros. Exports to Northern Ireland increased to 199 million euros from 170 million the previous January.

Brexit trade deal Brexit policy imports from Britain Irish goods imports

