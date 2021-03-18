ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ambassador Haque thanks China for gift of 3rd batch of COVID-19 vaccine

  • The COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government had been handedover to the Pakistani authorities.
APP 18 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Thursday thanked the Chinese government for gift of 3rd batch of half a million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine which reached Pakistan today.

Last night, Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine was loaded in PAF aircraft at Beijing airport. "Thank you China for this gift of 3rd batch of half a million doses which has reached Pakistan today. Long live China-Pakistan friendship" according to the official Twitter account of the ambassador.

The COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Chinese government had been handedover to the Pakistani authorities at a ceremony held at Noor Khan Air Base.

The first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines provided by the Chinese government, which arrived in Pakistan on February 1, helped kick off Pakistan's nationwide vaccination campaign, highlighting the friendship between the two countries.

Later, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) also delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military. Pakistani military was the first foreign military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military.

Pakistan officially launched its National COVID-19 Immunization Program shortly after receiving the China-donated Sinopharm vaccines, with the frontline healthcare workers first inoculated.

On March 10, Pakistan began vaccinating its people aged 60 years and over in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination.

Sinopharm COVID Moin ul Haque

Ambassador Haque thanks China for gift of 3rd batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters