Corona vaccination administered to 35,780 senior citizens in eight days
18 Mar 2021
LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said coronavirus vaccination had been administered to 35,780 senior citizens in the age of 60 and above during the last eight days in the provincial capital.
In his statement issued here, the DC said the senior citizens expressed satisfaction over arrangements in the vaccination centre.
He said that disable people and senior citizens were being taken to the center through wheelchair and electrical vehicles from parking to field hospital for vaccination.
He said that all departments were providing the best facilities to senior citizens.
He directed to strictly enforce the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the center.
