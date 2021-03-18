Turks' hard currency holdings rise again after brief decline

ISTANBUL: Turkish locals' forex and precious metals holdings rose to$233.33 billion as of March 12, after dipping for three consecutive weeks, according to central bank data on Thursday.

They stood at $230.42 billion a week earlier.

The holdings have eased from a record high of $236.11 billion in January. When adjusted with the parity effect, the data showed the hard currency holdings dropped by $195 million in the week to March 12.

Turks flocked to hard currencies in recent years as a hedge against double-digit inflation and an ailing lira, which lost 20% of its value against the dollar last year. The central bank is watching keenly for a reversal in this dollarisation trend before it starts rebuilding its depleted FX reserves.

Data also showed on Thursday that foreign investors sold $126.4 million worth of Turkish government bonds in the week to March 5, as well as $117.6 million worth of stocks.

Separately, the central bank's gross forex reserves fell to $52.66 billion in the same period from $53.25 billion a week earlier.