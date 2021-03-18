Business & Finance
Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold
- The BoE said it kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
18 Mar 2021
LONDON: The Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday ahead of an expected recovery in Britain's economy later this year, helped by the fast rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The BoE said it kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists.
The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion-pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments