ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Gold slips from more than two-week peak as US yields surge

  • US Treasury yields scale 14-month peak.
  • Palladium at more than one-year high.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Gold slid 1% on Thursday, retreating from a more than two-week high as rising US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar dented demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was down 0.9% to $1,728.51 an ounce by 1139 GMT after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25 in the session.

Meanwhile, US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,730.90 per ounce.

"The main headwind for gold right now is surging bond yields. This is also a sign that the bond market is losing trust and confidence in the Federal Reserve being able and willing to fight inflation," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

"But, this in turn will also be very bullish for gold in the long run," he added.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.74% for the first time since January 2020, while the dollar gained 0.3% against its rivals.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the US economy was on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but the central bank pledged to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy stance despite expected inflationary pressure.

Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, but rising Treasury yields have challenged that status as they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion.

"(The Fed) is getting more optimistic and that doesn't bode well for gold and suggests that the trend lower is likely to continue," said DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak.

Auto-catalyst metal palladium climbed 2.4% to $2,631.09 per ounce, extending its rally to the highest level since March 2 last year.

Russia's Nornickel Nickel, the top producer of palladium, cut its output forecast on Tuesday because of waterlogging at two Siberian mines.

Silver dropped 0.7% to $26.15 an ounce and platinum eased 0.5% at $1,207.47.

