Amir reveals how PCB's bio secure bubble got burst

  • The PCB had to postpone the sixth edition of the PSL after seven players including staff members were tested positive for coronavirus.
  • “I observed here [during the PSL] that the players were not allowed to go out but outsiders were allowed [in the hotel],” says Amir.
BR Web Desk 18 Mar 2021

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s bio secure bubble was not as effective as other leagues.

The PCB had to postpone the sixth edition of the PSL after seven players including staff members were tested positive for coronavirus.

“Recently I played two leagues, Lanka League and T10 league. In Sri Lanka, the entire hotel where the teams were staying was in the bio-secure bubble,” said Amir in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan. “No outsiders were allowed, only players were there.”

“The [hotel] staffs were also not allowed to go home. As long as the tournament was going on, the hotel staffs were also in the bubble,” he added.

The left-arm pacer said that in Sri Lanka, after every three days, the players’ rooms were cleaned and their COVID-19 tests were conducted.

Moreover, The Karachi Kings pacer said that only one team was allowed at the gym at a time, and the second team had to wait for 20 minutes outside after the first team has left so the gym could be sanitised.

“I observed here [during the PSL] that the players were not allowed to go out but outsiders were allowed [in the hotel],” he said. “There were wedding functions going on hotel’s poolside, dinners were held, so this can not be considered a bubble,” Amir added.

The 28-year-old said that during the T10league – which was held in Dubai in January – the hotel staff who used to serve food to players or do their laundry were inside the bio-secure bubble.

“You could not go to any other floor except for the one you’re staying on,” he said.

Pakistan PCB Mohammad Amir Karachi Kings COVID19 Amir PSL6 bio secure bubble

