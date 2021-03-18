ANL 32.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.34%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.16%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFBL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.51%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.98%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.99%)
TRG 142.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-4.5%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,854 Decreased By ▼ -43.16 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,987 Decreased By ▼ -301.31 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,305 Decreased By ▼ -145.44 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,746 Decreased By ▼ -133.04 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech, healthcare drag Australian shares lower as US yields tick up

  • Healthcare stocks fell more than 1.5%, their biggest in nearly two weeks, after a seven-session winning streak. CSL slid nearly 2%, while Cochlear fell over 2.6%.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Australian shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by technology and healthcare stocks as US bond yields remained elevated, while an economic contraction in the final quarter of 2020 sent New Zealand's benchmark index to its biggest drop in two weeks.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.7% to 6,745.70, marking its second straight session of fall.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve projected a surge in US economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis eases, and said it would keep its target interest rate unchanged until at least 2024.

It gave no indication that it would act on rising inflation. Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up to 1.6550%, not far from the highest since January last year hit on Wednesday.

"We have seen the 10-year bond yield up...which is having a negative impact on our markets," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

"High-priced stocks, tech stocks, growth stocks that are looking for growth and income way out in the far future horizons are impacted usually in this kind of cash-flow bubble."

Healthcare stocks fell more than 1.5%, their biggest in nearly two weeks, after a seven-session winning streak. CSL slid nearly 2%, while Cochlear fell over 2.6%.

Technology stocks declined about 1.3% after two straight session of gains. Afterpay shed 1.8%, while WiseTech Global finished 0.7% weaker.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index settled about 1% down, its biggest daily fall since March 4, after data showed the economy contracted in the final quarter of last year, raising concern of a second recession and quashing market talk that the central bank may look to hike interest rates sooner.

Australian shares WiseTech Global New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index

Tech, healthcare drag Australian shares lower as US yields tick up

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters