ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
South Korean shares end higher on Fed view boost

Reuters 18 Mar 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, as sentiment was lifted by the US Federal Reserve reiterating its accommodative monetary policy stance. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 18.51 points, or 0.61%, at 3,066.01, having soared as much as 1.40%.

** Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the inflation forecast of 2.4% for this year is a temporary surge and that the central bank anticipates no interest rate increase until at least 2024.

** "(KOSPI) took a relief from eased uncertainties over the Fed meeting, but it trimmed early gains as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields soared to around 1.68%," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Among heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.73% and 1.43%, respectively, while internet giant Naver jumped 5.22%.

** Meanwhile, South Korean COVID-19 vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd skyrocketed 30% to 169,000 won ($150.35) on their debut.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 482.6 billion won ($429.34 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,123.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% higher than its previous close at 1,130.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,123.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 point to 110.77.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 1.142%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.0 basis points to 2.154%.

KOSPI monetary policy South Korean financial markets SK Hynix Daishin Securities SK Bioscience Co Ltd benchmark 10 year yield

