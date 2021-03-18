ANL 32.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.34%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.16%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFBL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.51%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.98%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.99%)
TRG 142.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-4.5%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,854 Decreased By ▼ -43.16 (-0.88%)
BR30 24,987 Decreased By ▼ -301.31 (-1.19%)
KSE100 45,305 Decreased By ▼ -145.44 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,746 Decreased By ▼ -133.04 (-0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
China stocks end higher after Fed signals dovish view

  • But it's still too early to call an end to the bull run, the brokerage added.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, driven by gains in consumer and healthcare firms, after the US Federal Reserve pledged to maintain an accommodative monetary policy and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8%, to 5,141.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,463.07.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index added 2%, while the CSI300 healthcare index closed 2.3% higher.

** Both sub-indexes posted their third straight day of gains.

** Sentiment picked up after the US Fed tamed inflation fears that had hurt growth-oriented stocks with high valuations.

** The US economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge of inflation.

** Liquidity tightening is almost certain to happen as the economy recovers, leading to an inescapable correction in equities, Guosen Securities noted in a report, referring to the recent sharp fall in the A-share market.

** But it's still too early to call an end to the bull run, the brokerage added.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.04%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.01%.

** At 07:11 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4933 per US dollar, 0.18% firmer than the previous close of 6.5052.

** As of 07:12 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.44% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

