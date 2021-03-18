ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.46%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.43%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.42%)
TRG 143.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.34 (-3.58%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China summons tech giants over internet security

  • The aim is to ensure they comply with regulations and take "effective rectification measures" for potential hazards discovered.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Chinese authorities on Thursday summoned 11 tech companies including Tencent, Alibaba, and TikTok parent ByteDance, for talks on internet security -- as regulators step up scrutiny on the country's high-flying firms.

Officials have in recent months signalled a tougher stance on the country's fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with symbolic fines last week for allegedly flouting monopoly rules.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday that the talks concern "voice software that have yet to undergo safety assessment procedures", as well as the application of "deep fake" technology.

Authorities last year halted a record $34 billion initial public offering by Alibaba fintech subsidiary Ant Group, then opened an investigation into Alibaba business practices deemed anti-competitive a month later.

The latest talks, the CAC said in a statement, also involve companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi, TikTok rival Kuaishou, and music streaming service NetEase Cloud Music.

The aim is to ensure they comply with regulations and take "effective rectification measures" for potential hazards discovered.

In 2019, China issued rules banning online video and audio providers from using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality technologies to produce "fake news".

"Fake news" has been generalised to mean anything from a mistake to a parody or a deliberate misinterpretation of facts, while the regulations stressed the dangers of "deepfakes", meaning technology that manipulates videos to appear genuine but which depict events or speech that never happened.

TikTok ByteDance Alibaba tencent CAC Chinese authorities

China summons tech giants over internet security

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters