ANL 32.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.15%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.08%)
DGKC 125.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.34%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.06%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.47%)
HUBC 83.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 40.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
TRG 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-2.88%)
UNITY 30.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -31.69 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,090 Decreased By ▼ -198.73 (-0.79%)
KSE100 45,384 Decreased By ▼ -66.78 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,788 Decreased By ▼ -90.67 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Gold gains after Fed maintains easy monetary policy stance

  • Asian stocks were set for modest gains.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve kept the interest rate unchanged and reiterated its stance to keep benchmark rates near-zero through at least 2023.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,752.41 per ounce by 0119 GMT, while US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,748.80 per ounce.

The US central bank said on Wednesday that the economy is on track for its fastest expansion in nearly 40 years, but its policymakers pledged to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge in inflation.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

The dollar index dropped 0.5% to 91.405, making the greenback-denominated metal cheaper for non-US investors.

US Treasuries yields on the longer end of the curve remained elevated, while yields on shorter-term debt fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's views.

Asian stocks were set for modest gains.

A Reuters poll showed two-thirds of Japanese businesses expect the Bank of Japan to limit long-term interest rate rises and keep them stable, ahead of the central bank's analysis this week.

Officials say the US will take an uncompromising stand in talks with China on Thursday in Alaska, in the first face-to-face meetings between senior officials from the two rivals since US President Joe Biden took office.

Silver rose 0.7% to $26.51, platinum was up 0.6% at $1,220.78 and palladium climbed 1.3% to $2,601.85

