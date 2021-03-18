ANL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.12%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.63%)
AVN 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.19%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
DGKC 125.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.28%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.17%)
FFL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.31%)
HASCOL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 83.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.8%)
PAEL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
PPL 87.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.83%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TRG 144.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.52 (-3.03%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 4,866 Decreased By ▼ -31.17 (-0.64%)
BR30 25,091 Decreased By ▼ -197.52 (-0.78%)
KSE100 45,379 Decreased By ▼ -70.92 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,784 Decreased By ▼ -94.75 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia's currencies and stocks rise after Fed sticks to dovish stance

  • In Malaysia, stocks were up half a percent and the ringgit nearly a third of a percent, after the government unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, totalling 20 billion ringgit ($4.87 billion).
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

Indonesia's rupiah led Asia's emerging currencies higher on Thursday and stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero for a while yet despite an expected rise in inflation.

Stock markets in the Philippines, South Korea and Singapore all climbed around 1%, clinging to the news that the Fed won't be winding back stimulus despite a stronger US economic outlook and inflation which is set to eclipse the central bank's 2% target.

However, 10-year Treasury yields continued to rise.

They were trading at 1.6726%, just shy of a 13-month high hit before the Fed's announcement, helping the dollar recoup some of its earlier losses and limiting gains in Asia's risk-sensitive currencies.

Analysts at DBS view the post-Fed dollar sell-off as investors trying to make some profit on gains made in the lead up to the meeting. Asia's higher-yielding bonds also largely stuck to tight ranges.

US yields have risen in recent months on expectations that a faster rebound in the US economy, buoyed by fresh stimulus and a vaccination programme, could fuel inflation and prompt the central bank to begin unwinding ultra-loose monetary policy.

But Citi analysts said a general outperformance of the US economy and higher inflation, among other factors, "may keep (the) US curve steep and prevent lasting relief for Asia fixed income," Citi analysts said.

Central banks in Indonesia and Taiwan are due to hold policy meetings later on Thursday, with both expected to keep interest rates steady.

Indonesia's rupiah advanced 0.4% on the dollar and stocks were up 0.9% after the Fed overnight and ahead of Bank Indonesia's (BI) decision, due at around 0700 GMT.

Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its 7-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at a record low of 3.50%, after a bout of monetary stimulus during the pandemic and as the currency has recently come under pressure. BI has slashed rates by 150 basis points over six cuts since the pandemic started.

"BI is worth watching for the rhetoric given that it may be more grudgingly on hold," Mizuho Bank said of BI, that has prioritised currency stability.

Stocks in Taiwan climbed close to 1% and the dollar was marginally higher.

The rising local dollar, which has strengthened over 6% in the year, has become a source of concern for the export-reliant economy. Taiwan's economic growth last year was supported by global demand for its tech products from an increasing number of people working from home during the pandemic.

Taiwan's central bank governor has also acknowledged the island may be labelled a currency manipulator by the United States, having met Washington's three main criteria for such a decision. Last week, data showed a large spike in currency intervention spending last year.

In Malaysia, stocks were up half a percent and the ringgit nearly a third of a percent, after the government unveiled a fresh round of stimulus on Wednesday, totalling 20 billion ringgit ($4.87 billion).

south korea central bank 10 year Treasury yields Indonesia's rupiah DBS Bank

Asia's currencies and stocks rise after Fed sticks to dovish stance

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters