Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 7.8% on Thursday after 3,495 people tested positive for the novel virus during the past 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 44,377 tests were conducted across the country out of which 3,495 came out positive. So far, 9,648,242 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the novel virus last year, out of which 615,810 have come out positive.

The coronavirus also claimed 61 more lives in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 13,717. Out of the new cases and deaths reported in 24 hours, Punjab reported 1,824 coronavirus cases and 43 deaths, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively recorded 641 coronavirus cases and eight deaths

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 624 cases and nine deaths and Balochistan reported 22 new cases. Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases or deaths. During the past 24 hours, 1,634 people also recovered from the infection. 577,501 people have recovered so far in Pakistan from coronavirus.