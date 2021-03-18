ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.47%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.88%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters Updated 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Government on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the country's total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.

The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-19 vaccinations for the public on March 10, starting with older people. Health workers started receiving shots in early February.

"These 500,000 doses will ensure smooth continuation of our vaccine drive, currently under way for senior citizens," Sultan said in a tweet.

Sinopharm, the only vaccine currently available in the country, requires two doses.

The virus infections have sharply increased lately in the overwhelmingly Muslim nation that has had a history of refusing vaccination.

The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive across the country has touched 6.26% and crossed 11% in Punjab, the largest province.

Pakistan has recorded 612,315 coronavirus cases and 13,656 deaths, with 2,351 infections and 61 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

The country has not secured any vaccine from drug manufacturers and is depending on the GAVI/WHO COVAX initiative for poorer nations and the donations.

Pakistan is expecting to get GAVI's first batch of 2.8 million doses of AstraZeneca sometime later this month, officials said.

Besides Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, Pakistan has approved Russia's Sputnik and China's CanSino Biologics Inc's (CanSinoBIO) vaccines for emergency use.

CanSinoBIO has released interim efficacy results from a multi-country trial, which included Pakistan, showing 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe infections.

In the Pakistani subset, efficacy of the CanSinoBIO vaccine at preventing symptomatic cases was 74.8% and 100% at preventing severe disease.

Authorities last week reversed a decision to allow large indoor gatherings like cinemas, theatres and marriage halls in Pakistan after opening up almost all sectors of society.

China Pakistan WHO COVAX Sinopharm COVID19 coronavirus cases vaccine Health Minister Faisal Sultan CanSinoBio Health Minister Faisal Sultan

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.