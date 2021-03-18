ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Tahir Amin Updated 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones to the country has witnessed an increase of 51.59 percent during the eight months of current financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1311.497 million during July-February (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $865.180 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 51.59 percent.

On year-to-year basis, the import of mobile phones also rose by 68.11 percent during the month of February 2021 compared to the same month of last year. The import of mobiles into the country during February 2021 was recorded at $175.823 million against the exports of $104.590 million in February 2020.

On month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones however witnessed decrease of 10.68 percent during February 2021, as compared to the imports of $196.855 million during January 2021, according to the data.

