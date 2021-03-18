Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

ISLAMABAD: High-level meetings were held here on National Power Parks Management Company Ltd (NPPMCL) power plants, Discos and Pakistan Steel Mills in the Privatisation Division Wednesday.

Federal Minister for Privatisation/Chairman Mohammedmian Soomro chaired a high level meeting on transaction of NPPMC.

Federal Secretary Privatisation, Additional Secretary Petroleum and representative of Power Division attended the meeting. Javed Ghani Chairman FBR, CEO CPPA-G, CEO NPPMCL and MG of SNGPL also attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was held to discuss all outstanding material issues pertaining to privatisation of NPPMCL. It was concluded that all concerned Ministries/Divisions and other institutions will continue their best efforts for completion of the transaction within timelines.

Today another meeting regarding privatisation of DISCOs was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Privatisation. The meeting was attended by the Special Assistant to PM on Power Tabish Gohar and high-level officials of the Privatisation Commission and the Power Division. In the regular meeting the strategy for handling the DISCOS transaction were discussed in detail for presentation to the CCoP.

Federal Minister for Privatisation and Minister for Industries, Hammad Azhar

co-chaired a weekly progress review meeting on transaction of Pakistan Steel Mills Corporation (PSMC). Federal secretaries of both the ministries and other concerned officers also attended the meeting. The formation of new subsidiary, usage of jetty and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

