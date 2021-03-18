Bilawal condemns PTI govt’s ‘attacks’ on ECP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s continuous attacks on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP’s refusal to become a partner in the rigging and electoral engineering with the PTI is being taken as ‘rebellion’, he said.

The PPP Chairman said that the demand of resignations from the Chief Election Commissioner and members of the ECP are blackmailing tactics on part of the PTI government, which has accumulated millions of dollars through foreign funding as a dubious political party to grab power.

He said in statement on Wednesday said that ECP has to conduct its business in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant laws. “Threats to ECP to compel it to toe PTI’s electoral fraud strategies have to be condemned in strong terms.

The nation stands with the ECP as a national institution,” he said.

PPP Chairman maintained that an independent Election Commission was necessary for a vibrant and genuine democracy and warned that any attempts to subjugate and hold ECP hostage to the whims of the PTI regime would be vehemently resisted by all the democratic forces.

