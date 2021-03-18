Hike in milk price: Issuance of notice to Sindh govt ordered

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered issuance of notices to the Sindh government, Karachi commissioner and other respondents on a petition challenging a recent hike in fresh milk prices.

A division bench of the SHC directed all the respondents to furnish their detailed replies to the petition by next hearing.

The petitioner submitted that a liter of milk was being sold in the city for as high as Rs140 against the official rate of Rs95 and stated that the authorities had failed to enforce official rates, requesting the bench to direct them to take measures to bring down the price of milk.

Meanwhile, the SHC extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in two cases of wealth beyond means and abuse of authority.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court the probe against Khuhro was on the inquiry stage and a progress report would be presented after the conclusion.

At this, the judge summoned a report from the prosecutor in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended Khuhro’s pre-arrest bail and adjourned the hearing.

