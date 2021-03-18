Leprosy hospital in Manghopir being upgraded: administrator

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that leprosy hospital located in Manghopir neighbourhood of metropolis is being converted into state of the art general hospital where some 400 patients would receive treatment.

The newly constructed building at the site would be used as 400-beded hospital.

Different social and welfare organisations are cooperating with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for converting this hospital into a complete healthcare centre, the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting KMC’s leprosy hospital at Manghopir.

