EBM wins gold award at EFP award ceremony

KARACHI: EBM, the largest biscuit manufacturers in Pakistan has won the Gold-Award 2021 presented at the 8th Annual EFP Employer of the Year Awards in the Star-Ranks Category.

This category rewards the best performers who qualify in all factors of evaluation. President Dr Arif Alvi personally chaired this prestigious ceremony organized by the ‘Employers’ Federation of Pakistan’ (EFP) - a not-for-profit organization - which is the only member of the ‘International Organization of Employers’ (IOE) in Pakistan.

During event, the corporate leaders recognized the top organizations within Pakistan for their healthy HR practices and overall contributions towards the career development of their employees.

The Executive Director of EBM - Shahzain Munir graced this ceremony to receive the award and said, “We are really thankful to his excellency, President of Pakistan – Dr Arif Alvi and the Employers Federation of Pakistan for recognizing EBM’s humble efforts and our pledge for human-development.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021