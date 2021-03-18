KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 194,684 tonnes of cargo comprising 167,554 tonnes of import cargo and 27,130 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 167,554 tonnes comprised of 75824 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,017 tonnes of bulk cargo, 4280 tons of canola, 9,546 tonnes of DAP; 5,096 tonnes of soyabean seeds, 10,157 tons of wheat and 60,634 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,130 tonnes comprised of 27,110 tonnes of containerised cargo, 20 tonnes of bulk cargo.

There were 07 vessels namely Hyhndai platinum, Viking Ocean, Fareast Hope, Cosco Rotterdam, Evanthia, Kota Naked and Paris Express.

There were 6 ship namely Chemroad polaris, Independent Spirit, Botany, Kota Naked, Viking Ocean and M.T Lahore sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three ship namely Hyundai Platinum, Cosco Aden and Szczecin Trader. Port Qasim

A cargo volume of Cargo volume of 168,510 tonnes, comprising 126,634 tonnes imports cargo and 41,876 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,330 Containers (3,126 TEUs imports and 2,204 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

Following were the high lights in ones during last 24 hours. A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an edible oil tanker ‘Silver Ervelia’ carrying 17,095 tonnes Palm oil is expected take berth at Liquid Terminal on Wednesday, 17th March-2021, while two more container vessels MSC Alessia and Josephine Maersk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 18th March-2021.

