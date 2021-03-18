ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 194,684 tonnes of cargo comprising 167,554 tonnes of import cargo and 27,130 tonnes of export cargo during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargos of 167,554 tonnes comprised of 75824 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,017 tonnes of bulk cargo, 4280 tons of canola, 9,546 tonnes of DAP; 5,096 tonnes of soyabean seeds, 10,157 tons of wheat and 60,634 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,130 tonnes comprised of 27,110 tonnes of containerised cargo, 20 tonnes of bulk cargo.

There were 07 vessels namely Hyhndai platinum, Viking Ocean, Fareast Hope, Cosco Rotterdam, Evanthia, Kota Naked and Paris Express.

There were 6 ship namely Chemroad polaris, Independent Spirit, Botany, Kota Naked, Viking Ocean and M.T Lahore sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three ship namely Hyundai Platinum, Cosco Aden and Szczecin Trader. Port Qasim

A cargo volume of Cargo volume of 168,510 tonnes, comprising 126,634 tonnes imports cargo and 41,876 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,330 Containers (3,126 TEUs imports and 2,204 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last 24 hours (.)

Following were the high lights in ones during last 24 hours. A total of nine ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them an edible oil tanker ‘Silver Ervelia’ carrying 17,095 tonnes Palm oil is expected take berth at Liquid Terminal on Wednesday, 17th March-2021, while two more container vessels MSC Alessia and Josephine Maersk are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 18th March-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat Port Qasim Karachi Port Oil export cargo soyabean Seeds

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Quarterly tariff adjustment: Power consumers to face another brunt of Rs91bn

2002 power policy IPPs resent govt approach to payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.