China shares flat

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended flat on Wednesday as investors shifted focus to the outcome of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting, to see if the central bank could start raising interest rates sooner than expected.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.03% at 3,445.55, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.42% to 5,100.86.

The financial sector sub-index was lower by 1.42%, the consumer staples sector rose 1.58%, the real estate index fell 0.96% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.49%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.97% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.198%.

Gains were driven by agricultural shares after the government unveiled measures to support the development of Taiwan-funded companies in agriculture and forestry in mainland China.

The sector also gained support after the central Henan province said it would strictly prevent illegal genetically modified seeds from entering the market this year.

At the close, Winall Hi-tech Seed Co Ltd jumped 7.7%, Hefei Fengle Seed Co Ltd leapt 6.4%, and Zhongnongfa Seed Industry Co Ltd jumped 4.9%.