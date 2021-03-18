Australian, NZ shares down

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON: Australian shares snapped three consecutive sessions of gains to end lower on Wednesday, as the benchmark tracked an overnight slump in Wall Street, with traders awaiting cues on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meet.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to finish at 6,795.20. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to finish the session at 12,622.21.