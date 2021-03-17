ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic fit to play a role for AC Milan against Man Utd

  • "Ibra and Bennacer will be available, I'm happy with their recovery," Pioli told a press conference in Milan.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return from injury for AC Milan's Europa League last 16, second-leg clash against the Swede's former club Manchester United in the San Siro, coach Stefano Pioli said on Wednesday.

Pioli said that forward Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ismael Bennacer are both fit to play a role on Thursday as Milan target the quarter-finals with the tie 1-1 after the first leg in Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic, 39, has been out for over two weeks, missing the away leg with an adductor muscle injury, while Algerian Bennacer has been sidelined since mid-February with a muscular problem.

"Ibra and Bennacer will be available, I'm happy with their recovery," Pioli told a press conference in Milan.

"Obviously (Ibrahimovic) can't have the 90 minutes in his legs, but it's an important return for us."

However, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria, Rafael Leao and Alessio Romagnoli are still doubts with various ailments.

"The more choices I have, the better It is. Let's see who will be there tomorrow. In any case, we have shown that we can do well even with absences," the coach continued.

Milan have a slight advantage thanks to Simon Kjaer's stoppage-time away goal in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.

Pioli credited Ibrahimovic and Dane Kjaer with lifting the team since their arrival in January 2020. Despite a recent dip in form the team sit second in Serie A.

"It's sure that the arrival of Zlatan and Simon Kjaer has helped improve our team in terms of character, they're big voices on the pitch," said Pioli.

"Zlatan is a great champion and has given us a lot in terms of personality and depth.

"We've raised the bar, raised our own expectations."

Kjaer added: "Ibrahimovic always brings something, whether on or off the pitch.

"If we eliminated United tomorrow it would be an important sign of growth for us."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Man Utd AC Milan

Ibrahimovic fit to play a role for AC Milan against Man Utd

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters