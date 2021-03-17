Pakistan
Governor hosts luncheon for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman
- They discussed development projects, public welfare steps and other matters of mutual interests.
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday hosted a luncheon for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi at Sindh Governor House.
They on the occasion also discussed development projects, public welfare steps and other matters of mutual interests.
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that amendments to laws were needed for providing maximum relief to the people.
Governor Imran Ismail said that the present government was making all-out efforts for the people and development & prosperity of the country.
