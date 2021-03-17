ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KU to accept BA External Annual Examination 2020 forms, fees till April 01

  • He mentioned that the candidates appearing in the BA part-I or II papers would pay fees of Rs4, 850/- whereas candidates of both parts would submit fees of Rs8, 450/-.
APP 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Husain announced that the KU would accept the examination forms and fees of BA (External) Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division till April 01, 2021.

He mentioned that the candidates appearing in the BA part-I or II papers would pay fees of Rs4, 850/- whereas candidates of both parts would submit fees of Rs8, 450/-.

According to the KU Controller of Examinations, candidates, who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in BA External Annual Examinations 2020, would have to deposit fees of Rs3, 000/- in addition to their normal exam fees.

He directed the students to submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the bank booths and branches located at the Silver Jubilee Gate after endorsement from the Examination Unit Counter No:1 situated at the Silver Jubilee Gate of the university.

The examination forms are available against the payment of Rs100/- only at the booths and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah situated in the KU.

KU university of karachi

KU to accept BA External Annual Examination 2020 forms, fees till April 01

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters